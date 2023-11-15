Wednesday's game features the Hofstra Pride (1-1) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) matching up at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-48 victory for heavily favored Hofstra according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on November 15.

The Pride head into this game following a 51-48 victory over Wagner on Sunday.

Hofstra vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 72, Delaware State 48

Hofstra Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pride's -155 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (136th in college basketball).

With 54.8 points per game in CAA action, Hofstra averaged 3.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (58.2 PPG).

The Pride posted 56.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they fared better offensively, averaging 58.2 points per contest last season.

Defensively Hofstra was better in home games last season, allowing 61.1 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.

