Wednesday's contest between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) and Iona Gaels (1-1) matching up at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 15.

The Gaels head into this matchup following an 80-59 victory over LIU on Sunday.

Iona vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Iona vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 74, Iona 66

Iona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game last season (scoring 63.0 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball while allowing 55.5 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball) and had a +248 scoring differential overall.

In MAAC action, Iona averaged 1.5 more points (64.5) than overall (63.0) in 2022-23.

At home, the Gaels scored 67.4 points per game last season, 7.6 more than they averaged away (59.8).

In 2022-23, Iona gave up 3.9 fewer points per game at home (53.5) than away (57.4).

