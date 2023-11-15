Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 loss to the Celtics, Brunson had 26 points and four assists.

Let's break down Brunson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 44.1 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 26 per game.

The Hawks conceded 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the league in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 33 31 3 5 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.