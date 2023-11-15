Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 114-98 loss to the Celtics (his most recent action) Randle put up 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at Randle's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.1 points per contest last year made the Hawks the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds per contest last season, 19th in the league in that category.

The Hawks allowed 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the league).

The Hawks conceded 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 17 12 9 3 0 0

