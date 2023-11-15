Knicks vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) take on the New York Knicks (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|230.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-1)
|230
|-116
|-102
Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info
Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +36 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.3 per outing (23rd in the league).
- The Knicks' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 104.3 per contest (second in league).
- These teams are scoring 229.3 points per game between them, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 221.6 points per game combined, 8.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York is 6-4-0 ATS this year.
Knicks and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Hawks
|+8000
|+4000
|-
