On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) take on the New York Knicks (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-1.5) 230.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-1) 230 -116 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +36 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.3 per outing (23rd in the league).

The Knicks' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 104.3 per contest (second in league).

These teams are scoring 229.3 points per game between them, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 221.6 points per game combined, 8.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

New York is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Hawks +8000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.