The New York Knicks (5-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 113 - Knicks 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.4)

Hawks (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Knicks' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (60%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (30% of the time) than Atlanta (60%).

The Knicks have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-1) this season, higher than the .750 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (3-1).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been forced to rely on their defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (104.3 points allowed per game), as they rank third-worst in the league on offense with only 108.4 points per contest.

New York ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks sixth in the league (41.6 allowed per contest).

The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.5 assists per contest.

New York is forcing 14.5 turnovers per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.9 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Knicks rank ninth in the NBA with 13.4 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.