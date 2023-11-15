The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) match up with the New York Knicks (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and MSG.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gives the Knicks 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson gives the Knicks 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while posting 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Johnson averages 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter puts up 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 45.0% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Knicks vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Knicks 122.8 Points Avg. 103.0 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 102.0 49.2% Field Goal % 40.0% 34.4% Three Point % 33.9%

