Knicks vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) square off against the New York Knicks (5-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|230.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 212.7, 17.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York is 6-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Knicks have been posted as the underdog four times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- New York has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info
Knicks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|7
|70%
|120.9
|229.3
|117.3
|221.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|3
|30%
|108.4
|229.3
|104.3
|221.6
|221.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .600. It is 3-2-0 ATS on its home court and 3-2-0 on the road.
- The Knicks' 108.4 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- New York is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 117.3 points.
Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|6-4
|1-3
|3-7
|Hawks
|4-6
|1-4
|6-4
Knicks vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Hawks
|108.4
|120.9
|28
|4
|3-0
|4-6
|3-0
|6-4
|104.3
|117.3
|2
|23
|6-4
|1-0
|5-5
|1-0
