The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) square off against the New York Knicks (5-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 230.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 212.7, 17.8 fewer points than this game's total.

New York is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

The Knicks have been posted as the underdog four times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

New York has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 70% 120.9 229.3 117.3 221.6 233.9 Knicks 3 30% 108.4 229.3 104.3 221.6 221.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .600. It is 3-2-0 ATS on its home court and 3-2-0 on the road.

The Knicks' 108.4 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hawks allow to opponents.

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 117.3 points.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Knicks and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 6-4 1-3 3-7 Hawks 4-6 1-4 6-4

Knicks vs. Hawks Point Insights

Knicks Hawks 108.4 Points Scored (PG) 120.9 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-6 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 104.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 5-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

