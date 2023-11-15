The New York Knicks (5-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks' most recent outing was a 114-98 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Jalen Brunson totaled 26 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Illness 22.7 3.0 3.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), Trae Young: Out (Personal)

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MSG

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 230.5

