The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) face the New York Knicks (5-5) on November 15, 2023.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points less than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.

The Knicks score an average of 108.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hawks allow to opponents.

New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 117.3 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, averaging 111.8 points per game, compared to 105 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 102.4 points per game at home, and 106.2 on the road.

In 2023-24 New York is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game at home (102.4) than away (106.2).

This year the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (24.6 per game) than on the road (20.4).

Knicks Injuries