Player props can be found for Trae Young and Julius Randle, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +118)
  • The 23.5-point over/under for Randle on Wednesday is 9.8 higher than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).
  • Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 20 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 5.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (25.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +146)
  • The 20.5-point total set for RJ Barrett on Wednesday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Barrett's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).
  • He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 25.5-point total set for Young on Wednesday is 4.2 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).
  • Young has averaged 10 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (9.5).
  • Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 21.3 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.8 more than his prop total on Wednesday (20.5).
  • His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Wednesday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) equals his average on the season.
  • He drains one three-pointer per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

