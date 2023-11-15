Player props can be found for Trae Young and Julius Randle, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.5-point over/under for Randle on Wednesday is 9.8 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 20 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 5.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 20.5-point total set for RJ Barrett on Wednesday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Barrett's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 25.5-point total set for Young on Wednesday is 4.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (9.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.3 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.8 more than his prop total on Wednesday (20.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Wednesday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He drains one three-pointer per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

