Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - November 15
Trae Young and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) match up with the New York Knicks (5-5) at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks' Last Game
On Monday, in their last game, the Knicks fell to the Celtics 114-98. With 26 points, Jalen Brunson was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|26
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|25
|9
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Josh Hart
|16
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Hawks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists, making 27.7% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- Brunson contributes with 20 points per game, plus 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists.
- RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Knicks get 5.7 points per game from Mitchell Robinson, plus 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
Watch Young, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.