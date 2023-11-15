Trae Young and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) match up with the New York Knicks (5-5) at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MSG

BSSE, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Knicks fell to the Celtics 114-98. With 26 points, Jalen Brunson was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 26 3 4 1 0 3 Julius Randle 25 9 5 0 0 2 Josh Hart 16 9 3 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists, making 27.7% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Brunson contributes with 20 points per game, plus 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists.

RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks get 5.7 points per game from Mitchell Robinson, plus 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Watch Young, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.