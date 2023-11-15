The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have also won three games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In four of 11 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 228.2 in its contests this year, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Lakers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in five of nine outings.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 227.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sacramento is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have split the two match ups they've played as underdogs this season.

Sacramento has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 36.4% 113.1 226.5 115.1 229.5 225.1 Kings 5 55.6% 113.4 226.5 114.4 229.5 228.2

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in five opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in six opportunities in road games.

The Lakers put up 113.1 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed better at home (3-2-0) than away (2-2-0).

The Kings average just 1.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (115.1).

Sacramento is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 115.1 points.

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Lakers and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 4-7 2-5 5-6 Kings 5-4 2-0 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Kings Point Insights

Lakers Kings 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 115.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.