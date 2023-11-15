How to Watch LIU vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-2) face the UCLA Bruins (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
LIU vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other NEC Games
LIU Stats Insights
- The Sharks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- LIU put together a 3-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.
- The Sharks' 66.7 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- LIU went 3-14 last season when it scored more than 60.7 points.
LIU Home & Away Comparison
- LIU put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.
- At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.1.
- At home, LIU sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Air Force
|L 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 88-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Truist Arena
