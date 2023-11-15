The Long Island Sharks (0-2) face the UCLA Bruins (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

LIU vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other NEC Games

LIU Stats Insights

  • The Sharks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • LIU put together a 3-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.
  • The Sharks' 66.7 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • LIU went 3-14 last season when it scored more than 60.7 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison

  • LIU put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.
  • At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.1.
  • At home, LIU sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Air Force L 82-67 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/13/2023 @ Pepperdine L 88-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
11/21/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Truist Arena

