The Long Island Sharks (0-2) face the UCLA Bruins (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

LIU vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (40.8%).

LIU put together a 3-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.

The Sharks' 66.7 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

LIU went 3-14 last season when it scored more than 60.7 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison

LIU put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.

At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.1.

At home, LIU sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

