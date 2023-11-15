Wednesday's game that pits the UCLA Bruins (2-0) against the Long Island Sharks (0-2) at Pauley Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-56 in favor of UCLA, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

LIU vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

LIU vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 76, LIU 56

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-19.3)

UCLA (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.8

LIU Performance Insights

LIU was ranked 308th in college basketball offensively last season with 66.7 points per game, while defensively it was fourth-worst (80.0 points allowed per game).

The Sharks ranked 233rd in the country with 31.0 rebounds per game, but they gave up 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranked 21st-worst in college basketball.

LIU ranked 75th in college basketball with 14.5 assists per game.

The Sharks committed 15.9 turnovers per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.4 turnovers per game (133rd-ranked).

The Sharks struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 4.9 treys per game. They ranked 199th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown last year.

With 7.9 threes conceded per game, LIU ranked 263rd in the nation. It ceded a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 313th in college basketball.

LIU attempted 43.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 75% of the shots it attempted (and 80.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 14.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 25% of its shots (and 19.7% of the team's buckets).

