The UCLA Bruins (2-0) face the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

LIU vs. UCLA Game Information

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

LIU vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th 7th 60.7 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 81st 14.4 Assists 14.5 75th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 15.9 361st

