LIU vs. UCLA November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (2-0) face the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
LIU vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
UCLA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
LIU vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|7th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
