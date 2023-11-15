The UCLA Bruins (2-0) and the Long Island Sharks (0-2) take the floor at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks Betting Records & Stats

LIU and its opponent combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times last season.

Against the spread, the Sharks were 7-16-0 last year.

UCLA's .500 ATS win percentage (17-17-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LIU's .304 mark (7-16-0 ATS Record).

LIU vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 74.1 140.8 60.7 140.7 137.4 LIU 66.7 140.8 80.0 140.7 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional LIU Insights & Trends

The Sharks averaged 6.0 more points per game last year (66.7) than the Bruins allowed (60.7).

When it scored more than 60.7 points last season, LIU went 4-8 against the spread and 3-14 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU vs. UCLA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-17-0 18-16-0 LIU 7-16-0 10-13-0

LIU vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA LIU 17-0 Home Record 2-9 9-2 Away Record 1-14 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.