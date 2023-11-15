Wednesday's game features the Marist Red Foxes (1-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) squaring off at Kirby Sports Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-51 win for heavily favored Marist according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Red Foxes head into this matchup after a 74-51 loss to Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Marist vs. Lafayette Game Info

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Marist vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 69, Lafayette 51

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Foxes averaged 57.6 points per game last season (316th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball). They had a -134 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.5 points per game.

In 2022-23, Marist put up 59.0 points per game in MAAC action, and 57.6 overall.

At home the Red Foxes scored 52.8 points per game last season, 8.7 fewer points than they averaged away (61.5).

In 2022-23, Marist gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (67.9).

