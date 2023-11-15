Mitchell Robinson will take the court for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent game, a 114-98 loss versus the Celtics, Robinson put up four points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.1 per contest.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.0.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 38 7 13 1 0 4 4

