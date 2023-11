There are five games featuring a Patriot team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds versus the UMBC Retrievers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Bucknell Bison 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) American Eagles at George Washington Revolutionaries 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Marist Red Foxes at Lafayette Leopards 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Navy Midshipmen 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at UMBC Retrievers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 MASN 2

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!