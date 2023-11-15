The New York Knicks, with Quentin Grimes, face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 13, Grimes put up 12 points in a 114-98 loss versus the Celtics.

Now let's break down Grimes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grimes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks conceded 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

On defense, the Hawks conceded 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, eighth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Quentin Grimes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 25 6 1 1 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.