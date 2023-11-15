RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Barrett put up 24 points in a 129-107 win versus the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per game last season, 19th in the league in that category.

The Hawks conceded 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the NBA).

On defense, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, eighth in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 26 3 6 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.