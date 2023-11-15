Wednesday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-0) and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at Hytche Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-61, heavily favoring Stony Brook to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 15.

In their last game on Saturday, the Seawolves claimed an 82-61 victory over Le Moyne.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 74, Maryland-Eastern Shore 61

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seawolves' +65 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (221st in college basketball).

In conference action, Stony Brook put up more points (70.0 per game) than it did overall (67.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Seawolves put up 71.9 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (63.6).

Stony Brook gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.