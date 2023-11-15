The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
  • Last season, Stony Brook had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seawolves ranked 328th.
  • The Seawolves averaged 6.8 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Cornhuskers allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
  • Stony Brook put together a 5-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.4 away.
  • The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
  • At home, Stony Brook made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/10/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) W 91-50 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/13/2023 @ Duquesne L 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/20/2023 Rider - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater

