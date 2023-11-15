How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
- Last season, Stony Brook had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seawolves ranked 328th.
- The Seawolves averaged 6.8 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Cornhuskers allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
- Stony Brook put together a 5-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.4 away.
- The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
- At home, Stony Brook made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/10/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 91-50
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 85-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
