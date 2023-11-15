The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

Last season, Stony Brook had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seawolves ranked 328th.

The Seawolves averaged 6.8 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Cornhuskers allowed their opponents to score (69.9).

Stony Brook put together a 5-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.4 away.

The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.

At home, Stony Brook made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).

