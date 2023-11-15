Wednesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Nebraska taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 74, Stony Brook 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-5.1)

Nebraska (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stony Brook Performance Insights

While Stony Brook ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 63.1 (11th-worst), it ranked 146th in college basketball with 69.1 points allowed per contest.

The Seawolves pulled down 31.2 boards per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Last season Stony Brook ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.8 per game.

The Seawolves ranked 0-worst in college basketball with 8.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball).

The Seawolves drained 7.8 three-pointers per game (125th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.2% shooting percentage (283rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Stony Brook gave up 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Stony Brook attempted 29.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 54.8% of the shots it attempted (and 64.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 24.1 treys per contest, which were 45.2% of its shots (and 35.3% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.