The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 273rd 68.0 Points Scored 63.1 348th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th 169th 13.1 Assists 11.8 281st 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

