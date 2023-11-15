The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Game Information

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

  • Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank
273rd 68.0 Points Scored 63.1 348th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 69.1 146th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th
169th 13.1 Assists 11.8 281st
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

