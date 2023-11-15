The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) meet at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has no line set.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seawolves Betting Records & Stats

Last year eight of Stony Brook's games hit the over.

The Seawolves' record against the spread last season was 13-13-0.

Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 8.6% less often than Stony Brook (13-13-0) last season.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 68.0 131.1 69.9 139 138.2 Stony Brook 63.1 131.1 69.1 139 136.3

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves scored 6.8 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Cornhuskers allowed (69.9).

Stony Brook put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 8-18-0

Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Stony Brook 11-4 Home Record 7-7 4-8 Away Record 3-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

