Stony Brook vs. Nebraska: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) meet at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seawolves Betting Records & Stats
- Last year eight of Stony Brook's games hit the over.
- The Seawolves' record against the spread last season was 13-13-0.
- Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 8.6% less often than Stony Brook (13-13-0) last season.
Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|68.0
|131.1
|69.9
|139
|138.2
|Stony Brook
|63.1
|131.1
|69.1
|139
|136.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends
- The Seawolves scored 6.8 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Cornhuskers allowed (69.9).
- Stony Brook put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|12-17-0
|14-15-0
|Stony Brook
|13-13-0
|8-18-0
Stony Brook vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|Stony Brook
|11-4
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|3-13
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.9
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.