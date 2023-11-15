Wednesday's game features the Syracuse Orange (2-0) and the Coppin State Eagles (1-2) squaring off at JMA Wireless Dome in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-52 win for heavily favored Syracuse according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Orange enter this game on the heels of a 101-53 victory against Cent. Conn. St. on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 76, Coppin State 52

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Orange had a +209 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They put up 74.2 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and allowed 67.9 per contest to rank 272nd in college basketball.

Syracuse's offense was worse in ACC matchups last year, putting up 71.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.2 PPG.

Offensively the Orange played better at home last season, scoring 77.4 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Syracuse ceded 9.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than away from home (72.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.