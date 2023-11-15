How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) take the court against the Coppin State Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Syracuse vs. Coppin State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles averaged 12.7 fewer points per game last year (55.2) than the Orange allowed their opponents to score (67.9).
- Coppin State had an 8-18 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.
- Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Orange recorded were 14.3 more points than the Eagles allowed (59.9).
- Syracuse had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 59.9 points.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Lafayette
|W 75-41
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/10/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 101-53
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|South Point Arena
