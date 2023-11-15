The Syracuse Orange (2-0) take the court against the Coppin State Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Coppin State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles averaged 12.7 fewer points per game last year (55.2) than the Orange allowed their opponents to score (67.9).

Coppin State had an 8-18 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.

Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Orange recorded were 14.3 more points than the Eagles allowed (59.9).

Syracuse had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 59.9 points.

Syracuse Schedule