Thursday's contest at Reilly Center has the Albany Great Danes (2-1) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-51 victory, heavily favoring Albany.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 118-27 victory against Sarah Lawrence in their last outing on Monday.

Albany vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Albany vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 71, Saint Bonaventure 51

Albany Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Great Danes outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game last season (scoring 58.1 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball while allowing 55 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball) and had a +107 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Albany averaged 61.2 points per game in America East play, and 58.1 overall.

The Great Danes scored more points at home (59.9 per game) than on the road (58.6) last season.

Albany gave up 52.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.7 on the road.

