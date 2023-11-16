Thursday's game at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (2-0) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-44 win as our model heavily favors Colgate.

In their last game on Saturday, the Golden Griffins secured a 78-62 victory against Saint Francis (PA).

Canisius vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Canisius vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 83, Canisius 44

Canisius Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Griffins' -205 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 60 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Canisius averaged the same amount of points in MAAC action as overall, 60 points per game.

The Golden Griffins averaged 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 59.1 on the road.

Canisius allowed fewer points at home (64.6 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.

