The Colgate Raiders (2-0) square off against the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins' 60 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Canisius went 4-1 last season when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.

Last year, the Raiders scored 58.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins gave up.

When Colgate totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 5-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule