Thursday's contest that pits the Colgate Raiders (2-0) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Cotterell Court should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-44 in favor of Colgate, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Raiders enter this contest following a 57-51 victory over UMBC on Saturday.

Colgate vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Colgate vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 83, Canisius 44

Colgate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game last season (posting 58.4 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, and giving up 54.6 per outing, 12th in college basketball) and had a +115 scoring differential.

Colgate's offense was less effective in Patriot games last season, posting 56.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.4 PPG.

At home, the Raiders put up 2.6 more points per game last season (59.7) than they did in road games (57.1).

In 2022-23, Colgate ceded 54.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 55.0.

