The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) battle the Colgate Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

Colgate vs. Canisius 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins' 60.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders gave up to opponents.

Canisius went 4-1 last season when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.

Last year, the Raiders recorded 58.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins allowed.

Colgate had a 5-0 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Colgate Schedule