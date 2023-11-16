How to Watch the Colgate vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) battle the Colgate Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate vs. Canisius 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins' 60.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders gave up to opponents.
- Canisius went 4-1 last season when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.
- Last year, the Raiders recorded 58.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins allowed.
- Colgate had a 5-0 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Cornell
|W 71-60
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 57-51
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/16/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/24/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|Keuka
|-
|Cotterell Court
