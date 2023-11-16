The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) battle the Colgate Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate vs. Canisius 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins' 60.0 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders gave up to opponents.
  • Canisius went 4-1 last season when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.
  • Last year, the Raiders recorded 58.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins allowed.
  • Colgate had a 5-0 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Cornell W 71-60 Cotterell Court
11/11/2023 @ UMBC W 57-51 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/16/2023 Canisius - Cotterell Court
11/24/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/29/2023 Keuka - Cotterell Court

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.