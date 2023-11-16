Thursday's game between the Columbia Lions (1-2) and the Towson Tigers (1-0) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64 and heavily favors Columbia to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Lions enter this contest on the heels of a 66-62 loss to Duke on Tuesday.

Columbia vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Columbia vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 79, Towson 64

Columbia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game last season, with a +505 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allowed 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

Offensively, Columbia scored 76.9 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (78.2 points per game) was 1.3 PPG higher.

The Lions put up 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 77.8 points per contest.

At home, Columbia ceded 3.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than in road games (64.8).

