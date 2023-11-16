How to Watch the Columbia vs. Towson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbia Lions (1-2) hit the court against the Towson Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Columbia vs. Towson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (66.9) than the Lions gave up (63.3).
- Towson had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
- Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Lions recorded were 14.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (63.9).
- Columbia went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 63.9 points.
- The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
- The Tigers' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 85-73
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/10/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-61
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 66-62
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Florida
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
