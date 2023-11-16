The Columbia Lions (1-2) hit the court against the Towson Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Towson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (66.9) than the Lions gave up (63.3).
  • Towson had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
  • Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Lions recorded were 14.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (63.9).
  • Columbia went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
  • The Tigers' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Stony Brook L 85-73 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/10/2023 Seton Hall W 71-61 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/14/2023 Duke L 66-62 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Towson - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Georgia - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Florida - Baha Mar Convention Center

