The Columbia Lions (1-2) hit the court against the Towson Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Towson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (66.9) than the Lions gave up (63.3).

Towson had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.

Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Lions recorded were 14.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (63.9).

Columbia went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 63.9 points.

The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (50.0%).

The Tigers' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

