Day'Ron Sharpe and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sharpe, in his most recent game, had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 124-104 win over the Magic.

Day'Ron Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 109.8 points per contest last year made the Heat the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds per game last year, sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat conceded 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Day'Ron Sharpe vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 13 5 7 1 0 0 1

