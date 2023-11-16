Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 124-104 win over the Magic, Finney-Smith had five points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Finney-Smith's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per game last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the league last year, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 30 15 3 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.