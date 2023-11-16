Thursday's contest between the Fordham Rams (2-1) and Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) matching up at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-40 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fordham, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Rams are coming off of a 78-39 loss to Miami (FL) in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Fordham vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Fordham vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 70, Manhattan 40

Fordham Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams put up 72.3 points per game (52nd in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball). They had a +224 scoring differential and outscored opponents by seven points per game.

In conference matchups, Fordham scored fewer points per contest (70.8) than its season average (72.3).

When playing at home, the Rams posted 3.7 more points per game last year (74.4) than they did when playing on the road (70.7).

Fordham gave up 63.1 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (67.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.