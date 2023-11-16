The Miami Heat (7-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nets 111

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.7)

Heat (-1.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.0

The Nets (9-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 45.4% more often than the Heat (4-7-0) this season.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 71.4% of the time.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (36.4% of the time) than Brooklyn (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 6-1, while the Nets are 3-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

On offense the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the league (114.2 points per game). Defensively they are 15th (112.5 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is third-best in the league in rebounds (47.5 per game) and 14th in rebounds allowed (44.1).

The Nets are 11th in the league in assists (25.5 per game) in 2023-24.

Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.8) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

The Nets are the third-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

