The Brooklyn Nets, Lonnie Walker IV included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Walker totaled 11 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-104 win versus the Magic.

Below we will dive into Walker's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last season, allowing 41.9 per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 17 3 4 1 0 3

