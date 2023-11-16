Thursday's game that pits the Fordham Rams (2-1) against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) at Rose Hill Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-40 in favor of Fordham, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Jaspers enter this game following a 55-49 loss to George Washington on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 70, Manhattan 40

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaspers scored 59.8 points per game last season (281st in college basketball) and gave up 59.0 (50th in college basketball) for a +27 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Manhattan scored more points (60.0 per game) than it did overall (59.8) in 2022-23.

The Jaspers scored more points at home (61.2 per game) than away (56.8) last season.

Manhattan gave up 56.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.