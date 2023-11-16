The Fordham Rams (2-1) hit the court against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Fordham 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaspers put up an average of 59.8 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 65.3 the Rams gave up.

Manhattan went 13-13 last season when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

Last year, the 72.3 points per game the Rams scored were 13.3 more points than the Jaspers allowed (59.0).

Fordham went 17-8 last season when scoring more than 59.0 points.

Manhattan Schedule