Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bridges, in his last time out, had 21 points, four assists and four steals in a 124-104 win over the Magic.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat gave up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 31 21 7 5 2 0 1

