At Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Miami Heat (7-4) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

The spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Heat matchup.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-3.5) 217.5 -160 +135 FanDuel Heat (-4) 217 -174 +146

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 109.6 points per game (25th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (eighth in the NBA).

The Nets' +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (15th in league).

The teams average 223.8 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1600 -

