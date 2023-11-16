On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-4) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

Nets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler posts 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry posts 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love posts 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 50.0% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Nets vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Nets 109.5 Points Avg. 113.4 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.0% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.4% Three Point % 37.8%

