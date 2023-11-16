Nets vs. Heat November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-4) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.
Nets vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie collected 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Jimmy Butler posts 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Lowry posts 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Love posts 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 50.0% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.
Nets vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Heat
|Nets
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
