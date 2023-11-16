The Miami Heat (7-4) are favored (-3.5) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -3.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Brooklyn's games this year have had a 226.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Brooklyn is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 5 45.5% 109.6 223.8 109.8 222.3 221
Nets 7 63.6% 114.2 223.8 112.5 222.3 226.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • This year, Brooklyn is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-1-0 ATS (.800).
  • The Nets' 114.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Brooklyn is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 9-2 5-2 6-5
Heat 4-7 0-4 4-7

Nets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nets Heat
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 109.6
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
5-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-2
2-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
5-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-6
5-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2

