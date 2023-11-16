The Miami Heat (7-4) are favored (-3.5) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Brooklyn's games this year have had a 226.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Nets have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 5 45.5% 109.6 223.8 109.8 222.3 221 Nets 7 63.6% 114.2 223.8 112.5 222.3 226.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

This year, Brooklyn is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-1-0 ATS (.800).

The Nets' 114.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Brooklyn is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 9-2 5-2 6-5 Heat 4-7 0-4 4-7

Nets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nets Heat 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

