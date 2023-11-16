Nets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (7-4) are favored (-3.5) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.
Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|218.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Brooklyn's games this year have had a 226.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs Heat Additional Info
Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|5
|45.5%
|109.6
|223.8
|109.8
|222.3
|221
|Nets
|7
|63.6%
|114.2
|223.8
|112.5
|222.3
|226.7
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- This year, Brooklyn is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-1-0 ATS (.800).
- The Nets' 114.2 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Brooklyn is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|9-2
|5-2
|6-5
|Heat
|4-7
|0-4
|4-7
Nets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nets
|Heat
|114.2
|109.6
|11
|25
|5-1
|2-2
|2-4
|3-1
|112.5
|109.8
|15
|8
|5-0
|3-6
|5-0
|7-2
