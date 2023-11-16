Cameron Thomas Injury Status - Nets vs. Heat Injury Report November 16
The Brooklyn Nets (6-5) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Ben Simmons, as they ready for a Thursday, November 16 matchup with the Miami Heat (7-4) at Kaseya Center, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets' last game on Tuesday ended in a 124-104 victory against the Magic. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points in the Nets' win, leading the team.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|33.0
|4.0
|2.0
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|8.3
|10.0
|8.3
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES
