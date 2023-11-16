The Brooklyn Nets (6-5) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Ben Simmons, as they ready for a Thursday, November 16 matchup with the Miami Heat (7-4) at Kaseya Center, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets' last game on Tuesday ended in a 124-104 victory against the Magic. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points in the Nets' win, leading the team.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 33.0 4.0 2.0 Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 8.3 10.0 8.3

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

