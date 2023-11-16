The Miami Heat (7-4) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Brooklyn has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 22nd.

The Nets' 114.2 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Brooklyn is 2-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average 113 points per game at home, 2.6 fewer points than on the road (115.6). Defensively they allow 109.7 per game, 6.1 fewer points than on the road (115.8).

At home, Brooklyn allows 109.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 115.8.

This season the Nets are averaging fewer assists at home (23.3 per game) than away (28).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries