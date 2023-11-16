Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Thursday's points prop for Mikal Bridges is 23.5. That is 2.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Bridges' assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

The 23.5-point over/under set for Jimmy Butler on Thursday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Thursday's over/under (5.5).

He has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

